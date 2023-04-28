SPARKS — Elko District Judge Mason Simons was recently recognized by the Supreme Court of Nevada with a Certificate of Distinguished Achievement in Judicial Education.

Judge Simons was presented the certificate by Chief Justice Lidia S. Stiglich of the Nevada Supreme Court at a conference of the Nevada District Judges Association held this week in Sparks.

This certificate is given to the few Nevada judges who complete at least 640 hours of continuing judicial education.

The certificate stated that the “Honorable Mason Simons having demonstrated approval and support of court improvement through continuing judicial education, has completed with honor and distinction the academic curriculum authorized by statute and prescribed by the Judicial Department of the State of Nevada.”

It also commended Simons for his “… valuable personal contribution to improvement of the quality of the judiciary in the State of Nevada.”

Judges are required to complete 13 hours of continuing judicial education every year. This training is provided at judicial conferences, the National Judicial College, and other judicial education and legal seminars nationwide. It includes such areas as the rules of evidence, substance abuse, judicial demeanor and ethics, recent Supreme Court decisions affecting the courts, mental health, and criminal/civil procedure.

Simons completed far more than the required hours, having earned extra hours by teaching classes to fellow Nevada judges on issues such as evidence and judicial independence.

Judge Simons has made education a focus of his career, and is a frequent presenter to local school groups, youth programs, law enforcement professionals and attorneys. Earlier this month, Simons hosted two of Taylor Ricaporte’s criminal justice classes from Elko High School in his courtroom to discuss the criminal justice process, along with colleagues from the Justice Court, District Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Office.

He has also spoken to hundreds of Elko County elementary school students, distributing backpacks and books, as part of the “Reading and Robes” initiative at the National Judicial College.

Judge Simons currently serves as the Juvenile Judge of the Fourth Judicial District Court, and as part of those duties oversees the operations of the Court Master’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department and the Juvenile Detention Center.

Simons also serves on the Education Committee of the Nevada District Judges Association where he is tasked with helping to develop the educational curriculum that will be presented at the association’s annual educational conference held each summer.

“This education and experience benefits the people of Elko County directly by having a judge who understands his judicial role, is familiar with current developments in various areas of the law, and is up to speed on judicial best practices so that we can best serve the citizens of this great community,” Simons said.