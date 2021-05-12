Judges, community pay tribute to Andrew Mierins

Throughout Mierins’ 14-year career in Elko County, he became friends with judges and attorneys serving in the courts. One of those was District Judge Al Kacin, who said many at the courthouse felt the impact of Mierins death this week.

“Elko County’s judiciary is indeed mourning the loss of Andy Mierins,” Kacin said.

Kacin recalled seeing Mierins in court as a defense lawyer who was “a kind soul and a true gentleman [and] a fierce advocate for his clients.” After Kacin learned the Family Court position was open, he asked Mierins if he was interested, and “fortunately, he expressed interest in being a judicial officer.”

“Andy was not only a well-respected colleague, but I considered him a friend,” said Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram. He also noticed Mierins’ work ethic in the courtroom.

“He worked tirelessly for his clients, but he always treated everyone with kindness and respect – something that we don’t always have the fortune to experience in our line of work,” Ingram added.

District Judge Kriston Hill said she was saddened by Mierins’ passing, calling him “a mentor and friend to his fellow public defenders. Once he took the bench, his compassion for children was obvious to all.”