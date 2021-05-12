Judges, community pay tribute to Andrew Mierins

ELKO – Friends, colleagues and the community paid tribute to Family Court Master Andrew Mierins, who died on Friday.
Mierins, 54, sustained a serious brain injury due to an accidental fall while at a retail store in Salt Lake City “and passed away a short time thereafter,” his family said.
He served as Family Court Master for the Fourth Judicial Court since 2012, and before that was a Deputy Public Defender with the Elko County Public Defender’s office.
Mierins also sought elected office as Justice of the Peace in 2016 and vied for an appointment to the bench in January after the election of Judge Mason Simons to District Court.
Simons called Mierins a “trusted professional colleague” and a “dear personal friend.”
“His passing is a substantial blow to me personally and the entire legal community,” Simons said. “I’m grateful that we had a chance to spend some time together before he left town and that I was able to be there with Andy and his family when he passed.”
Brian Boatman, assistant chief for the Elko County Juvenile Probation Department, recalled his friendship with Mierins. “I believe you’re lucky to have one or two true friends in your entire lifetime. I had that in Andy. Andy was the true and loyal friend I could call at three in the morning, and he’d pick up to offer his help.”
Throughout Mierins’ 14-year career in Elko County, he became friends with judges and attorneys serving in the courts. One of those was District Judge Al Kacin, who said many at the courthouse felt the impact of Mierins death this week.
“Elko County’s judiciary is indeed mourning the loss of Andy Mierins,” Kacin said.
Kacin recalled seeing Mierins in court as a defense lawyer who was “a kind soul and a true gentleman [and] a fierce advocate for his clients.” After Kacin learned the Family Court position was open, he asked Mierins if he was interested, and “fortunately, he expressed interest in being a judicial officer.”
“Andy was not only a well-respected colleague, but I considered him a friend,” said Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram. He also noticed Mierins’ work ethic in the courtroom.
“He worked tirelessly for his clients, but he always treated everyone with kindness and respect – something that we don’t always have the fortune to experience in our line of work,” Ingram added.
District Judge Kriston Hill said she was saddened by Mierins’ passing, calling him “a mentor and friend to his fellow public defenders. Once he took the bench, his compassion for children was obvious to all.”
In addition to his legal career, Mierins advocated for adoption and foster care, participating in Elko County’s National Adoption Day proceedings. He spoke at a luncheon in 2017, remembering his and his wife Gail’s experience with adopting their two sons, particularly addressing the “great sacrifice” of parents who give up parental rights so that families can adopt those children.
“I think it’s a very difficult decision, and it’s one that I hold very dear to me because, without that, I couldn’t have the privilege or the honor of being a parent,” he said at the time.
Boatman said Mierins could connect with youth. “He would speak to kids on their level. He didn’t speak in legalese. He spoke to young people like they were family — he told them he cared about them and worried about their wellbeing.”
Mierins took on another role as a guest lecturer at Great Basin College on legal topics for Constitution Day.
Outside of the courtroom, Mierins and his wife were active in Elko’s theater community with plays and musicals. Great Basin College theater instructor John Patrick Rice observed how Mierins was devoted to his children, “doing everything he could for them and their friends.”
“I’m deeply saddened by it and shocked as everyone is,” Rice said. “My thoughts are with Gail, Matthew and Nikolas.”
Rice remembered working with Mierins in a couple of productions. “He was always fun to work with, very talented, had a huge heart and generous as a performer.”
Ingram said he would remember Mierins’ “remarkable ability to tell a story. He was animated in work and play and did both with a seemingly permanent smile on his face.”
Toni Mendive has been a friend of Mierins and his family since they arrived in Elko. She also supported him in his bids for Justice of the Peace.
“I personally found him to be a gentle giant of a man, full of integrity, community service, good humor and love for his fellow man,” Mendive said. “I was honored to know him.”
Child welfare law specialist and attorney Michelle Rodriguez has been designated to replace Mierins as Family Court Master effective July 1.
Former Elko County Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Kristin McQueary has been chosen to fill in for the interim.
For Mierins’ friends, his unexpected death is leaving a gaping hole in Elko.
“His passing is a tremendous loss, not only to the legal community but the entire community,” Hill said.
Others echoed that sentiment.
“Andy led his life in a manner always deserving of the title, ‘Your Honor,’” Kacin wrote in his statement. “It was a privilege to employ him as the juvenile and Family Court Master.”
“He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed,” Simons said.
“Clearly, losing Andy hurts all who knew him,” Boatman added. “Elko County and the world has lost a good man.”
“Andy passing away is an enormous loss for his friends, family, and the people of Elko County for whom Andy dedicated his legal career,” Ingram said. “Rest easy, my friend – you will always be appreciated.”
