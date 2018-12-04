ELKO -- An Elko resident accused of shooting a man in June was arrested Saturday in an unrelated case for assault with a deadly weapon.
Peter A. Quesada, 23, walked into the Cabo bar on Railroad Street and ordered a drink but was refused service because the bartender determined he was intoxicated.
“He was upset that he didn’t get served,” said police Lt. Mike Palhegyi. Quesada returned about half an hour later with a gun and allegedly threatened the bar’s owner in the parking lot. Another patron from the bar grabbed the gun and threw it under a parked car, Palhegyi said.
Quesada was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor. His bail was listed at $10,000.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported on June 22 that Quesada shot a 20-year-old man near Hamilton Creek Trail. Deputies were dispatched at 1 a.m. to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to assist Elko police with the victim. At the time, officers believed the shooting happened in the city.
The victim told police he was shot in the leg by Quesada.
Quesada led investigators to the shooting location, where remnants of a party indicated alcohol and drugs were present, the sheriff’s office stated.
“Details of the shooting are still unclear as the level of information provided by the victim was minimal at the time he was interviewed,” the sheriff’s office stated at the time. “The investigation into this matter is continuing.”
No complaint has been filed in the shooting incident, according to Elko Justice Court clerks.
