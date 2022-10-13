Jurors view evidence in Elko murder trial

ELKO – The contents of a black duffle bag retrieved by police after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl were revealed during the second day of Justin Mullis' trial in Elko District Court.

On Thursday morning, jurors watched as law enforcement unsealed 11 paper bags of evidence containing items of clothing and a 9mm hollow-point bullet that were found by law enforcement behind the Best Western Elko Inn on Idaho Street.

Many of the items had been tested by the Washoe County Crime Lab for DNA and had an additional seal on the bag from that department.

Law enforcement stated the items were similar to the clothing worn by the suspect recorded on surveillance cameras at the Idaho Street McDonald’s where Kylee Leniz was killed on Nov. 1, 2020.

The evidence included a black baseball-style cap, gray camo bandana, black jacket and gray sweatpants. Other items in the duffle bag were a tank top, red t-shirt, red polo-style shirt and jacket liner.

A 9mm hollow-point bullet was also discovered in the bag and tagged as evidence.

Mullis has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, including attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony.

During the second day of the trial, jurors also heard about the afternoon of the incident when Mullis traveled from Elko to Spring Creek at around noon for a family dinner at Rebecca Whiteside’s home.

On the way to Spring Creek, Whiteside’s daughter testified he requested to stop near the hospital to fire his gun. She said she heard the gun being shot but didn’t watch it happen.

A few hours after arriving at the house for dinner Mullis left before the meal was served, saying he had to settle his girlfriend’s debt. He also said he arranged a ride from someone who picked him up down the road at a row of mailboxes.

Whiteside said she didn’t hear from him again until around 11 p.m. when Mullis called her for a ride to her house. He said he needed a place to stay because he and his girlfriend had a fight and he was kicked out of their motel room. He told Whiteside to pick him up at the Gold Dust West.

After stopping at a convenience store for coffee, Whiteside drove them home. Noticing he “stunk” after getting in her vehicle, she told him to take a shower while she went to bed. The next morning she saw him asleep on the couch.

Later that morning, Whiteside’s son showed her the photograph of the man in the Best Western hallway that had been posted to social media as a possible suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

She said she immediately woke up Mullis and showed him the picture. When Whiteside asked, “Did you do this?” she said he responded, “It wasn’t me. I would never harm a child.”

Telling Mullis he needed to either prove his innocence to the police or accept responsibility for his actions, Whiteside called the Elko Police Department and drove Mullis to the station where detectives met them and took them to a private room for questioning.

During her testimony, Whiteside also revealed a pair of white tennis shoes had been put in her garbage bin, which she said Mullis pulled out to the street for pickup that day.

She also clarified that on May 30, 2021, her father was cleaning out the garage when he discovered a 9mm Hi-Point pistol, and called law enforcement. It had $100 bills decorating the pistol grips, Whiteside said.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Gary Woodbury, Whiteside described her relationship with Mullis, who she met when he was about 17 or 18 years old through her children. They connected with him through their shared history as foster children with the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services.

Informally adopting Mullis into her family, he called her “mom” and she considered him her son. Living in her house for a couple of years, he was also allowed to monitor scheduled visitations between Whiteside and her children in foster care.

“Justin had knowledge of the foster care system. He helped guide me through some of the steps that I needed to take when I wasn’t sure what DCFS wanted me to do,” Whiteside said. “He was also considered a ‘safety’ when my kids came to visit. Make sure that nothing happened to the children, no arguments, and safe.”

She said she also witnessed his behaviors related to his drug use and listened to his stories about the abuse he suffered growing up. “He never went into hard details. You could tell it wasn’t very bright or loveable.”

Whiteside observed that his disposition would drastically change if he received a text message from his biological mom. “That would change his mood for two or three days. He would seclude himself in his room. He wouldn’t come out. I would have to ask if he was going to eat today.”

She told the court Mullis' emotional state changed constantly, “like a light switch. One minute he would be happy, dancing around, and then he would knock his bowl over and all of a sudden he shut down. It’s like the shining light would go away. He would go from upbeat and happy to slumped over like, ‘I did something wrong.’”

Whiteside said “since day one” she suggested Mullis seek counseling for his issues many times, but he did not take her advice.

On a few occasions, he punched holes in the walls of Whiteside’s home when he was “aggravated or upset over a girlfriend.” She added that she never saw Mullis physically abusive with his girlfriends and was a “people pleaser” in his relationships.

When Mullis told Whiteside he was leaving the dinner early to help his girlfriend with her a debt for an unknown amount of money, he told her his girlfriend “expected him to repay it or they were going to continue fighting.”

Whiteside said she told him that wasn’t his problem, but he said he saw it differently.

“She’s my girlfriend,” Whiteside recalled him saying. “It is my problem.”

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday.