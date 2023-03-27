ELKO – A jury has found an Elko woman not guilty of murdering her ex-husband with a knife.

Brittany Sue Aleen Figiel, 24, was acquitted Friday in the stabbing death of Timothy Figiel, 25, more than nine months ago.

The jury rendered its verdict after about two hours of deliberation, starting at 5 p.m. following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense.

It concluded a two-week trial in District Judge Mason Simons' courtroom that involved 26 witnesses and more than 100 pieces of evidence. Primarily it focused on whether Brittany acted in self-defense, as she claimed she was the victim of ongoing domestic violence in her relationship with her ex-husband.

Simons read 53 juror instructions before Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson and Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell presented their final statements to the jury.

Arguing for the state, Thompson explained the prosecution had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Brittany did not act in self-defense when she stabbed Timothy on June 6, 2022. She told police she “held the knife out and he ran into it,” saying she thought Timothy was going to hit her.

Using a similar knife, Thompson demonstrated the angle Brittany claimed she held the object and the way investigators and the medical examiner said it would have to enter Timothy’s body. Clutching the knife blade horizontally in his fist, Thompson said, “this knife and in this position, stabbed through the heart,” which was about eight inches or the full length of the knife.

“Premeditation, deliberation, execution,” he said.

If someone were to defend themselves in a similar situation, Thompson said the knife would be held differently.

“Most people, if you’re really defending yourself, the state suggests, is this. Holding it here to keep them as far away as you can,” Thompson said, demonstrating the knife held out at arms’ length with the blade vertically positioned. “You have now reduced the distance. Self-defense is out here. [It means] stay away.”

Thompson refuted the self-defense claim in light of the size difference between the couple, pointing to Timothy’s 6-foot 2-inch frame against her 5-foot 1-inch size and lack of defensive wounds. “His arms are longer than hers -- they call that reach in boxing. He will get to her and grab her before that knife ever touches him. But he never touches her.”

“If he’s running at her, full on ready to kill her, he’s got her and that knife never touches him,” Thompson said. “It doesn’t make sense. How does he get stabbed if he’s trying to get her?”

Focusing on the lack of defensive wounds, Thompson posed three scenarios. One was that Timothy was caught off guard why they were arguing. The second was that Brittany threated to kill herself with the knife but changed her mind and surprised him.

A third scenario might have been a stand-off between the couple where he stood in front of her with the knife and dared her to use it. “He’s already there. No defensive wounds, no touching.”

Regarding the domestic violence Brittany said she endured, Thompson cast doubt on the veracity of the claim, stating she and her father-in-law were the only ones who witnessed Timothy threatening to kill her and throwing her against the wall. “It’s very convenient, they’re the ones in a relationship.”

Thompson also said Timothy knew about the relationship between Brittany and his father for about a year, which resulted in the birth of a child that paternity tests determined belongs to his father.

Timothy did not have “a jealous rage,” and had moved on with a new girlfriend “and hopes of the future,” Thompson added.

On the night Timothy was stabbed, Thompson said Brittany had downed several shots of alcohol with two friends at their separate residences and was fueled by anger when Timothy suggested introducing her 21-month-old daughter to his girlfriend.

“That anger, that alcohol, led her to grab that knife and stab him and kill him, unjustifiably so,” Thompson said.

He told jurors that they didn’t have to determine how the murder occurred, but whether the state proved the elements to find her guilty of either murder in the first-degree, second-degree, manslaughter, or involuntary manslaughter.

“Someone did not have to die that day,” Thompson said. “It was not justified. Timothy should be here, but he’s not. She judged him and executed him. She got a far fairer trial than Timothy ever got. We ask you to hold her responsible for the murder of Timothy Figiel and find her guilty.”

Public Defender Pennell told jurors that Brittany had suffered with domestic violence and he pointed to three statements recorded during the investigation that he said summed up the entire case for jurors to find his client not guilty.

Pennell recalled one allegedly uttered by Timothy that stated, “There’s a lot of mines, there are a lot of holes and she’d never be found.”

“That shows that Timothy had no regard for his ex-wife’s life,” Pennell explained. “He had the intent and was enraged enough to murder her.”

Pennell said if she had not defended herself, Timothy would be on trial instead of her.

Another phrase was stated by Timothy’s sister during an interview with law enforcement. She claimed, “I know my brother, and I know his rage,” which was in line with other people’s testimony about Timothy.

Finally, a statement by Brittany: “What else was I supposed to do?” Pennell said “Brittany couldn’t have done anything else, otherwise she would have lost her life that day.”

Pennell countered the prosecution’s scenarios about the way Brittany held the knife. Timothy was “in a rage,” Pennell said.

“He doesn’t have defensive wounds because he was walking fast at her, he was intent on doing something to her,” Pennell said. “If the state’s version of events are true, why is there only one stab wound? Why wouldn’t when he’s vulnerable on the ground with no one there, why wouldn’t she stab him again?”

He also said Brittany was “in a state of panic” yet tried to get him help by going next door and putting pressure on the wound.

Discrepancies in her recall of events is understandable, Pennell said. “The details of that event aren’t going to be crystal clear to her. If she uses slightly different words to describe the same thing to other people, that’s not an inconsistency ... that is her processing the information the best way she can.”

During the trial, Pennell questioned witnesses and a domestic violence expert about the cycle of violence that Brittany said she endured. He recalled to jurors that Timothy had admitted to punching holes in the wall and next to Brittany’s face. “Why would you admit to that if it wasn’t happening?”

Pennell told jurors in their deliberations they had to find that every element had been proven by the prosecution. “If even one element is not proven, you must find the defendant not guilty.”

Because of the suddenness of the action, Brittany “just panicked, she just did it.” Her heartrate increased and her logic dissipated. “How do you weigh consequences? How do you premeditate? How do you make a design? None of the evidence shows that.”

“If that was the case, why would Brittany try and save his life and call for help?” Pennell continued. “Why wouldn’t she just delay or stab him again?”

Pennell said Brittany cried when heard Timothy had died. “That wasn’t acting. That was an impulsive response.”

Referring to the juror instruction that defines self-defense, in part, as “the killing of another person in self-defense when the person who does the killing actually and reasonably believes that there’s imminent danger of the assailant either killing them or causing them great bodily injury,” Pennell said Brittany had been threatened in her own home and she stood her ground, a week after being threatened.

“Actual danger is not necessary to justify self-defense. You have a right to defend yourself from apparent danger,” Pennell said, reading from the instruction.

Pennell brought out a life-sized cutout of the couple to show to the jury as he concluded his argument.

“Brittany was the real victim in this case,” he said. “When someone threatens to kill you, you should believe them. Especially when just the week before, they violently assaulted you and told you they were going to kill you. Especially if you’ve been punching holes in the walls near her face just a month or two before you threatened to kill her. Especially if you had the physicality and the power to overwhelm her and do whatever you wanted to do.”

“And especially when someone has no choice but to defend themselves, we don’t punish the survivors,” Pennell said.