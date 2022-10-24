Jury finds Mullis guilty; death penalty scrapped

ELKO – A man convicted of first-degree murder will no longer face the death penalty in the shooting death of 16-year-old Kylee Leniz.

Justin Mullis, 26, accepted an agreement to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole a couple of hours after a jury found him guilty of first degree murder, willful, deliberate and premediated; and also guilty of concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony, a gross misdemeanor.

The agreement, read in Elko District Court on Monday afternoon before Judge Mason Simons, waived the penalty phase that would have seen the jury return to determine Mullis’ sentencing for first-degree murder with four options: death, life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the possibility of parole in 20 or 50 years.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram told the court that Leniz’s family, including her mother and father, approached him after the verdict was read “and agreed to make an offer that involves no longer seeking the death penalty.”

At a later date, Mullis will be sentenced concurrently on the second count of concealing or destroying evidence and consecutively on the deadly weapon enhancement by Simons, tentatively scheduled for January.

The agreement also stipulated that if an appellate court reverses the conviction, then the District Attorney’s office could seek the death penalty, unless they are precluded from doing so by the appellate court.

Attorney Gary Woodbury, who was assigned as a qualified legal counsel to co-defend Mullis with Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell on the death penalty case, said he would sign the agreement. However he said he was “totally opposed to it. But Mr. Mullis has made a decision.”

Before Mullis signed the document, Simons asked Mullis a series of questions regarding his current condition in the courtroom at the time, and if he was in good physical condition and mental health, or otherwise “feeling OK.”

Mullis responded with one-word answers, affirming he was feeling well. He also confirmed he was taking prescribed medications while incarcerated at the Elko County Jail and was able to understand the court proceedings.

Leniz’s family, who had attended each day of the trial up to the verdict’s reading, was not present in the courtroom during the brief mid-afternoon hearing.

Final day of the trialThe jury took about an hour to find Mullis guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Leniz early Monday afternoon.

The verdict concluded the two-week trial that began on Oct. 10, nearly two years after Leniz was killed on the evening of Nov. 1, 2020, while working at McDonald’s on Idaho Street.

Mullis, 26, stared straight ahead and didn’t respond as the verdict was read, standing between his defense counsel, Elko Public Defender Matthew Pennell and attorney Gary Woodbury.

The verdict followed closing arguments by prosecution and defense attorneys.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram addressed jurors first, with Deputy District Attorney Justin Barainca pulling up videos of the drive-through lane and window, and a jail video call to show the jury.

Ingram called the crime a “killing that was willful, it was a killing that was premeditated, and it was a killing that was deliberate. What happened here falls squarely within the definition of the Nevada law for first-degree murder.”

Referring back to opening statements where Ingram said the jurors would write the ending to the story, “the state is asking you to write that ending where you find and you hold Justin Mullis accountable for killing a 16-year-old girl.”

“A 16-year-old girl who did absolutely nothing to justify Mr. Mullis sending a bullet into her back,” Ingram continued. “She did nothing.”

Ingram pointed to testimony from four witnesses, including Mullis, about his childhood. “Even a fraction of the childhood that Justin Mullis said he has is true is terrible. No child should ever have to go through that. But we’re not here about Justin Mullis’ childhood. That’s not what we’re here for.”

“This is a murder case. This is about murder. This is about whether the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Justin Mullis committed first-degree murder. That’s what we’re here about, not sympathy,” Ingram said.

Ingram added that jurors would not be able to find him guilty by reason of insanity. “No insanity. No sympathy.”

He asked jurors to recall the video surveillance from McDonald’s and the Best Western, and the jail phone call, and Mullis’ testimony admitting it was him.

“Remember, he admitted to changing his clothes at the Best Western. He admitted to throwing that bag behind Best Western, the same bag he had draped over him in the McDonald’s surveillance video,” Ingram said.

Showing jurors the 9mm firearm with $100 bills on the grips that was determined to be the murder weapon through forensic analysis at the Washoe County Crime Lab, he reminded jurors that Mullis admitted to identifying the gun during testimony. “There’s zero doubt that Justin Mullis is the one who committed this murder.”

Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell asked jurors to “take the broadest tool available” when deliberating the evidence presented during the trial, including testimony describing Mullis’ mental health leading up to the incident.

“There is a slow eating away of Justin’s ability to control his emotions, to not act under a rash impulse, and the kind of brain to be able to put the brakes on that kind of behavior,” Pennell said.

He asked jurors to consider the “range of options” on the jury’s verdict form, if they were to conclude one element was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, “you’re supposed to step down to that next option, and consider that option which is second-degree murder” voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, “and finally you consider the option of not guilty,” Pennell said.

Consider the “making of the mind. Consider the genes create a brain. The nature and the nurture of this person’s experience, or the lack of nurture this person experiences throughout their life, how that creates mental health issues and how that creates a person’s ability to control their actions,” Pennell said.

He cited Mullis’ childhood of neglect and abuse that was documented in state social service records, testimony from witnesses, and psychological testing and interviews by psychologists, most recently Dr. John Fabian. “You have multiple sources of information saying these things happened.”

A combination of genetic proclivity to substance abuse and mental health issues stemming from his mother contributed to Mullis’ own issues, Pennell said. “You heard from the experts that there is some inheritability to that. That regardless of a person’s choices, their genes and their background influence the likelihood of that happening.”

Pennell said tests showed Mullis’ brain being 25% abnormal. “Having limits to function, specifically the executive function. So the brakes on the brain, the ability to control impulsive behavior.”

Regarding Mullis’ personality, Pennell said there were two facets: one that he does what he is told and the other that he believes what he is told, “that he’s suggestable, gullible in a sense.”

For Mullis, when asked what he remembered about the night of Nov. 1, 2020, “he specifically talks about not remembering, that he develops these opinions and these beliefs. But it’s based on what he’s told. Not on what he remembers,” Pennell said.

Pennell reminded jurors the defense’s case was not to dishonor Leniz or her family, but “that it is designed to honor the law and follow the law and in this case, the evidence, at best, shows an impulsive and rash decision that led up to an unfortunate loss of life.”