Jury hears about social media's role in Elko murder investigation

ELKO – Jurors learned about how video surveillance and social media played a part in the search for Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky during the second day of the Bryce Dickey murder trial.

Witnesses, including law enforcement and a friend of Dickey’s and Ujlaky’s, testified about the day the 16-year-old girl went missing and the efforts to locate a green Ford F150 pickup truck that Dickey said drove away with the girl and a tall man with a cowboy hat behind the wheel.

Video surveillance taken from the Sage West Village Apartments and the Spring Creek Maverik gas station and store were entered into evidence on Wednesday.

One video showed a person walking across West Sage Street to the Angel Park parking lot on March 8, 2020. Minutes later, a blue Chevrolet truck identified as belonging to Dickey arrived and the individual got into the vehicle, timestamped at 3:22 p.m. The truck then turned around and made a left turn onto West Sage headed toward Mountain City Highway.

Another video showed the pickup truck driving east on Boyd-Kennedy Road at 3:45 p.m. that same afternoon, heading toward Sage Elementary School.

Law enforcement testified that a team composed of four officers reviewed 12 hours of footage searching for the green pickup that Dickey told law enforcement drove away with Ujlaky from Spring Creek High School parking lot.

An officer testified that a vehicle matching Dickey’s description did not appear during the team’s search.

Ujlaky was reported missing on March 8, 2020, after she did not show up at home or respond to calls or messages from family and friends.

Dickey, who was the last person to see her alive, told law enforcement they drove around Elko and Spring Creek before he dropped her off at the SCHS parking lot to meet a new friend.

The next day, a search was launched starting at Boyd-Kennedy Road, the last location Ujlaky’s phone was pinged.

Friends, including Selena Winkler, joined the search. Winkler testified she knew both Dickey and Ujlaky because they were part of the same close group of friends.

She said she knew Dickey through classmates at Spring Creek High School, but she was “really good friends” with Ujlaky. Winkler added she knew they were close and that Ujlaky looked to Dickey as a big brother, but didn’t look to him for protection.

Winkler remembered Ujlaky as a “tough girl” who could “hold her ground in a physical fight or argument,” even taking down two girls at once. She said she also believed she could have defended herself if Dickey attacked her.

At the time, Winkler believed Dickey and Ujlaky had a strong sibling-type relationship when the group hung out together, and she couldn’t see him causing her harm.

“I honestly can’t see any of my friends hurting any of my other friends,” Winkler said in court on Wednesday.

At the time, Winkler said she and her boyfriend considered Dickey friends. However, after his arrest and up to her testimony in court, she said she was “angry” at Dickey.

On Wednesday, Winkler testified she and her boyfriend participated in searches for Ujlaky. They began in the late afternoon until dark, driving down roads behind Spring Creek High School on March 9 and 10, and engaged in at least one phone call and several Snapchat text messages with the defendant.

Screenshots of the Snapchat conversations between her and Dickey March 9 and 10, 2020, were turned over to police five months later by Winkler.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram asked Winkler to explain to the court how Snapchat pinpoints locations and sends them to friends with each message, which is then updated to a new location.

Pertaining to the case, Winkler said that locations of where they were searching were sent to everyone in their group, including Dickey.

At one point, Winkler’s boyfriend received a call from Dickey that she overheard on speaker phone while they were driving around the Burner Basin area on March 10. He told them police were chasing a green pickup through Osino at that moment.

Winkler said they left the area and drove to Osino out of curiosity. They did not see any signs of a police chase, she told the court.

Several Snapchat messages submitted as evidence were read aloud by Winkler, including one corroborating the phone conversation from Dickey about the Osino chase.

Another message exchange started with Dickey telling Winkler he had been brought in for questioning by law enforcement, calling it “an interrogation” and that investigators wanted to “know every inch” of the day he last saw Ujlaky.

During their conversations, Winkler asked Dickey about what could have happened to Ujlaky.

“Me: ‘Do you think she would run away?’ Bryce: ‘Honestly no, but IDK [I don’t know].’” Winkler read. “Bryce: ‘I am lost right now.’ Me: ‘We all kind of are. Nothing seems to make sense at all.’”

Winkler messaged her hopes to Dickey on Snapchat that Ujlaky would be found alive and safe. He messaged back, “I sure hope so.”

Dickey sent another message to Winkler and her boyfriend on March 10.

“I’m so sorry this happened,” he wrote in his Snapchat message. “I have a lot of regrets that I can’t take back and that’s on me, but I hope you guys don’t blame me. If so, then you have the right to, but thank you for being here for me, it means the world.”

Dickey has been charged with felony open murder, including first degree murder and all lesser included offenses, sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and an alternate charge of sexual assault.

The trial resumes Thursday in Elko District Court with Judge Mason Simons presiding.

