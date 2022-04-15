Justice of the Peace candidates discuss bail reform, mental health

SPRING CREEK – Two law enforcement officers and a local attorney vying for Elko Justice of the Peace answered questions about the status of public safety in Elko County at the Spring Creek Association's candidate forum Tuesday.

Elko Police Detective Sgt. Bryan Drake, attorney David Loreman and Elko County Sheriff's Lt. Adrienne Parry were asked what they would do if elected as the second judge to preside over Elko Township Department B and Municipal Court.

Each candidate expressed their qualifications for the bench. Drake, who has lived in Elko for about four decades, pointed to his experience as a law enforcement officer for 19 years and being "responsible for investigating every single crime you can imagine."

"As the justice of the peace, I believe it's important to take all facts and circumstances into consideration in determining someone's guilt or innocence and, if found guilty, making sure that they are held accountable appropriately," Drake said.

Loreman, who has practiced law for 38 years in both Nevada and Utah, said his background in both criminal and civil law was "necessary" for serving as justice of the peace, adding that they are equal halves of the Justice Court's workload.

"The reason I'm running is that I believe that Elko County deserves as much as Washoe or Clark [counties]," he said. "[The citizens] need somebody who is qualified for this position through and through and has done the job."

Parry described her background as working her way up through the Elko County Sheriff's office to overseeing the jail division. She said she learned about the Justice Court over the years serving as a deputy. "I've seen the procedures, I know the policy of the justice court system, and I know I can contribute to that."

"But my main reason for running for judge is the mental health component that we see daily [in the jail] with narcotics," Parry said. "I'd like to see a mental health court going in Elko County."

Repeat offenders

Candidates were asked why the judicial and legal system allowed repeat offenders to be released without bail and how they would make changes if elected.

"There are not many consequences to people's actions, and that is one thing I'd like to see changed," Parry responded. "We start with the juvenile system where kids and parents aren't responsible for anything they do. You can't even make those kids go out and work while they're in juvenile detention."

Explaining that sentences are set by laws passed in the Legislature, Parry said, "I know there's not a lot I can do as justice of the peace to help that situation … but I want to see people either do more time in jail or pay more fines. They have to have consequences, and I'm not seeing a lot of that …. We have to be able to hold them accountable."

Drake also pointed to Assembly Bill 424, which stemmed from the Nevada Supreme Court's ruling in the Valdez-Jimenez case, as the reason for the uptick in releases. He said "there are criteria outlined in legislation and in the specific case law that I referenced that allows a lot of leeway for judges to make their decision."

"It doesn't say they have to be released with no bail. It says bail must be reasonable," Drake continued. He added that he was learning how courts in Carson City and Sparks were handling AB 424, and lines of communication have been established between local law enforcement and the courts to "arm" the Justices of the Peace "with all the appropriate information to make the correct decision."

Loreman said pretrial hearings for bail under AB 424 were intended to serve two purposes: protect the community and determine the "means of that person as far as being able to cover their bail and appear at court." He also noted that it wasn't a guarantee as many Elko County arrests are made for failure to appear for a hearing.

"One of the components of AB 424 is that ability to pay," Loreman said. "What is reasonable [bail] for one person is not necessarily reasonable for another because if you put the bail too high, then you could be giving someone an unlawful pretrial detention based on the fact that you are considered innocent, not guilty, in America."

Domestic violence

On the topic of the seeming rise of domestic violence cases in the past four years, Loreman said "honest numbers would show that there has been a higher number of domestic violence cases" due to how they are now charged by the Elko County District Attorney's office as battery cases.

Loreman said domestic violence cases are now limited to either a guilty plea by the offender, a jury trial, or dismissal for lack of evidence. He believed the change would give prosecutors an "opportunity to plea bargain" and pointed to offenders being under the influence and the pandemic for the rise in domestic violence.

Drake said he was unsure cases were up "from a numbers standpoint. I will say the cases we have seen have become increasingly more violent." He said he did not know of a specific cause but speculated it could be related to substance abuse.

For both parties in a domestic violence situation, Drake said he believed it was important to have counseling available, especially for the victims "to have the necessary resources to hopefully alleviate their alliance, which is too often the suspect, and make sure they are available so [the victim] can remove themselves from those situations."

Parry also said she wasn't sure the number of domestic violence calls had increased but pointed to drug and alcohol abuse as a primary factor. "It's generally a lot of substance abuse with domestic violence."

Parry offered two ideas to reduce the trend. One is to start family counseling for everyone involved in a situation. The other is to create an education program in schools to help youth understand "that there's a cycle to domestic violence. They grow up seeing it in their families. They watch what they've learned, and they live what they've learned."

Mental health court

When asked about implementing a mental health court or working with the District Court to start one in Elko County, all candidates agreed it was a necessity in light of the rise in mental health cases housed at the jail over the past couple of years.

Drake said the topic was "near and dear" to his heart and that he "would absolutely institute a mental health court program or some component thereof, if it were handled at the Justice Court level," noting he would visit other areas and learn the steps it takes to start a mental health court locally.

He added that substance abuse had to be considered one of the main factors for the rise in mental health issues. "I can't remember the statistic off the top of my head, but it's a large majority of our mental health. [Individuals] suffer from some form of addiction as well."

Loreman said he supported bringing a mental health court as soon as possible to Elko County, which "would benefit this community with these individuals, and I believe it would help recidivism in these cases." It would also bring more mental health professionals to the area, which has a "serious need."

Regarding funding, Loreman said specialty courts such as the Family Preservation Court and the Adult and Juvenile Drug Courts are all grant-driven. "That is no different than what we can do for the mental health court."

Parry explained that the increase in mental health detentions became a driving force in advocating for a mental health court. "We don't have the space in the jail to be a mental health facility, yet that's where the people end up, so I'm dealing with it on a daily basis. I really want to see some help for those people out there."

Despite the election outcome, Parry said she plans to continue her efforts toward seeing a mental health court brought to Elko County. "Whether I make justice of the peace or not, I'll still be working on that component with whoever is in."

