Kidnapped teen located in Wells

ELKO — A 15-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped from Yakima, Washington and was the subject of an Amber alert was found late Monday in Wells.

The Arizona man she was with was arrested by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy.

Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the girl on Monday. While patrolling in the Wells area Monday evening a deputy noticed a black 2008 Lexus bearing the Arizona license plate number associated with the Amber Alert.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over at a truck stop in Wells and identified the driver as Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, of Phoenix. A passenger inside the vehicle was identified as the missing teen.

The State Patrol in Yakima said the girl disappeared while taking the garbage out at her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and they grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

Landeros was booked into Elko County Jail early Tuesday morning on charges of first degree kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bail was listed at $251,140.

