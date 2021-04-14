Kidnapping suspect arrested in Wells

ELKO – A woman was arrested Tuesday in Wells on a kidnapping charge after she was found in a motel with a child that she did not have custody of.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Monday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives in reference to a kidnapping suspect and victim believed to be in the Wells area.

On Tuesday, detectives were able to confirm that Dallas Barnett, 39, was in the Wells area and provided deputies with a vehicle description.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and followed it to the Shell Crest Motel on Sixth Street. The deputy was able to locate the child and Barnett inside the motel.

The sheriff’s office said Barnett is the child’s non-custodial parent. She had picked up the child in Las Vegas without the knowledge of the custodial grandmother, then fled to the Wells area where she has been staying in a motel for approximately one month.

The child was taken into protective custody. Barnett was arrested by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and transported to the Elko County Jail where she was booked on a charge of first-degree kidnapping. She is awaiting transport to Clark County.

