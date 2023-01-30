Kidnapping suspect captured following chase

ELKO – An Oregon kidnapping suspect was arrested Monday on Interstate 80 east of Wells following a police chase.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy received information from Nevada State Police around 11:20 a.m. that they had found an abandoned vehicle that had been stolen.

They were further advised that the suspect may be in the Wells area and was wanted for a possible kidnapping. The suspect was identified as Kyle K. Martin, 31, from Lowell, Oregon.

A deputy spotted a man in Wells that met the description of Martin. When the deputy approached the man, he fled on foot and stole a nearby Ford Ranger.

The deputy chased Martin for several miles in the stolen vehicle. He pursued him in the Wells city limits, on U.S. Highway 93, and on Interstate 80. A second deputy got involved in the pursuit after the vehicle passed Wells traveling east on I-80.

Martin was eventually apprehended south of the 362 mile marker, after the vehicle he was driving got stuck in a snow drift as he attempted to cross the median.

The sheriff’s office said Martin fled on foot a second time and was apprehended by deputies near a ranch house just south of the interstate.

“Martin is believed to have committed crimes in multiple different states,” the sheriff’s office reported Monday afternoon. “We are still in the process of gathering information from the other involved law enforcement agencies on the specifics of those crimes.”