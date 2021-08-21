Kidnapping suspect captured north of Wells

ELKO – A man accused of abducting two boys from Utah was arrested Friday after an Amber Alert informed local law enforcement that they could be traveling to Washington state.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office received information that Derek M. Rowley’s vehicle had been spotted on U.S. 93 near HD Summit, located about 15 miles north of Wells. Deputies, along with the assistance of the Nevada Highway Patrol, located the vehicle.

Rowley, 33, was arrested on a warrant out of Carbon County, Utah, charging him with kidnapping and listing no bail.

KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City reported that Rowley has a history of domestic violence and is not allowed contact with his son, who was one of the boys abducted.

Police said Rowley made threats to harm himself and the children to family members.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said the children were reunited with family members.

