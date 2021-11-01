Kidnapping suspect jailed on $970,000 bail

ELKO – A California man accused of shooting a woman in Utah and driving her into Elko County was booked on $970,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday by an Elko County Sheriff’s detective.

Laterrial D. Jones, 33, of Folsom allegedly shot the woman in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn in Draper, Utah, around 11:30 a.m. while a baby and a child were present.

He then drove them into Nevada via Interstate 80. The vehicle was spotted driving through Elko by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, who pulled him over near the Hunter Exit west of town.

Jones was handcuffed and detained by NHP. The woman was standing outside the vehicle when the detective arrived and confirmed her wounds.

She was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to be treated for her injuries. A 5-week-old baby and 6-year-old child in the back seat were not hurt.

Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle, including one that contained bullets matching one recovered at the shooting scene.

Besides three kidnapping and two child endangerment charges, Jones was booked for prohibited person possessing a handgun.

Detectives said he was convicted of two prior felony offenses, one at the age of 19 and another at age 28.

