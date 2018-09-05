ELKO – Three suspects in an Aug. 30 abduction have been identified by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and the case is now being investigated by the Elko Police Department.
Two women in their early 20s reported being kidnapped at gunpoint on the south side of Elko and later released in the Spring Creek area. They provided a description of the vehicle and it was located by a Nevada Highway Patrol unit. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled and the vehicle was later abandoned by the suspects in the Pleasant Valley area, where it was seized.
A manhunt ensued for three men at the edge of the Ruby Mountains. Officers with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Police Department, the South Fork Tribal Police and Elko School Resource Officers established a perimeter. Canine units and the Elko Special Response Team were called out to conduct a search.
The sheriff’s office released a statement Wednesday after receiving calls from concerned residents about the suspects still being at large.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and we have no reason to believe the public is in any danger,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Undersheriff Ron Supp said the case is now being handled by Elko police because the alleged abduction took place in the city.
“The victims were less than forthcoming in a lot of areas,” during the sheriff’s office investigation, Supp said.
The identity of the suspects has not been released.
Elko police are following up on the case to determine if it will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for possible charges.
