ELKO -- A Lamoille man is facing burglary charges including one case involving a home invasion in an upscale Elko neighborhood during which the homeowner fired three gunshots.
Ryan M. Gallagher, 24, of Lamoille was booked March 12 at Elko County Jail in connection with separate crimes that occurred in April 2016 in Lamoille and Elko.
Police were called to a residence on Woods Court near Ruby View Golf Course at 7:45 a.m. April 25. While en route, Central Dispatch was informed that the suspect was fleeing the home in a blue Chevrolet pickup.
The homeowner told police she was awakened by the sound of papers ruffling in her office. She assumed it was her cats playing, but went in to find a man in blue jeans and a dark hoodie rifling through her file cabinets. She went back to her room and retrieved a .22-caliber revolver. When she confronted the suspect he picked something up off the floor and ran from her office.
As the suspect ran out the front door the homeowner fired three shots over his head, according to the police report.
Police determined that the man entered the home through a window that had been cracked open and the lock broken. Several rooms in the home had been gone through.
Construction workers in the neighborhood gave police a good description of the truck, which was found the following day parked at Home Depot, and impounded by police. It was driven there by a different man who was arrested on a shoplifting charge. The man later told police that Gallagher had access to the truck.
Meanwhile, the homeowners found a backpack that the suspect had left at their residence, marked with the letters R.G. The backpack also contained identification and items linking it to an earlier burglary of thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment, ipods, jewelry and tack from a truck and horse trailer parked at a home in Lamoille.
Also found in the Elko home was an empty Coke bottle. Police took DNA swabs from the bottle and from the impounded truck.
According to police reports, the Elko homeowner was unable to identify Gallagher in a photo lineup but his DNA came back as a likely match to the swab taken from the Coke bottle.
Gallagher is charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, home invasion, and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.
