ELKO – A Lamoille woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly depositing a $9,545 check that belonged to a recent widow.

Jessie M. Patterson, 23, was charged in a March 30, 2023, complaint regarding the incident that occurred a year ago. Police statements attached to the complaint did not explain how Patterson obtained the check, but bank video shows her depositing it at a drive-through ATM with an unidentified male in the vehicle. Another video shows her going to the bank on the following day to make a withdrawal.

The check was made out to the woman’s husband for a business transaction he made shortly before his death. Police said the check appeared to have been signed by him, followed by “Pay to the order of Jessie Patterson” and Patterson’s signature.

The widow contacted her bank and found that the check she had been expecting to receive in the mail had already been cashed by a woman she did not know.

Police were contacted on April 15, 2022, and they determined that the business had sent the check through the U.S. Postal Service and it should have been placed in the recipient’s mailbox, part of a cluster of mailboxes at South Fork.

Patterson is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and intent to utter a fictitious check. Her bail was listed at $75,000.