ELKO – A Mountain City man was arrested early Monday morning after police saw him toss something into a bush on Court Street.
At 12:15 a.m. an officer spotted a man walking in the 1000 block of Court Street. When the man saw the patrol car he squatted and appeared to place some items in nearby bushes, according to Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
The man was stopped and a second officer searched the bushes, finding a loaded .380-caliber pistol in a leather case, and a “bindle” containing 2.28 grams of methamphetamine, Palhegyi said. Both items were dry while the bushes they were found in were wet.
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 32, was searched and some .380-caliber ammunition was found in his possession. A struggle ensued as the two officers placed him under arrest.
DeCarlo was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of destroying or concealing evidence, and two counts of resisting a public officer.
Bail on the charges added up to $32,280 but DeCarlo was held for violation of his probation or condition of suspended sentence.
