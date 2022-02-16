Major meth, heroin bust on I-80

ELKO – Four people were arrested on felony drug charges late Tuesday night on Interstate 80, including a Spring Creek man who faces a charge of drug trafficking.

The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit confiscated more than 64 grams of heroin and more than 150 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Detectives received information that a red Hummer H3 was leaving the Elko area and traveling to California “to pick up a large quantity of illicit controlled substances,” stated a declaration of probable cause. The vehicle registered to Mark V. Harris, 47, of Spring Creek was pulled over at the west Elko exit.

Neither Harris nor the driver, Carl W. Brannon, 42, of Elko were able to present a valid driver’s license. Sitting in the rear of the vehicle were Michael J. Hildenstab, 45, of Spring Creek and Summer C. Smith, 36, of Elko.

A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the presence of illicit drugs, and ECNU detectives began a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Various sized containers of suspected meth or heroin were found on the floor board, in the front passenger seat, in the glove box, on the back seat, in a jacket pocket, and in the pockets of Brannon and Hildenstab.

Hildenstab was booked on a charge of trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance between 100-400 grams, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $270,000.

Harris faces two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, with bail listed at $10,000.

Brannon was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving without a driver’s license, and Smith for felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to Elko County Jail records, Brannon was arrested in June 2014 for attempted trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and in September 2013 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

He also pleaded no contest in March 2019 to obtaining money or property by false pretenses and was ordered to serve 92 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines. He had been arrested in April 2018 on a charge of forgery.

Brannon was also arrested in July 2008 on two charges of sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. He was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Andrew Puccinelli and ordered to complete the Drug Court program.

Jail records also indicate Harris was arrested on drug charges in April 2017.

Smith has been arrested on drug charges in Elko County in June 2021, August 2019, July 2018, October 2017 and November 2016.

The Elko Police Department recently reported that seizures of meth and heroin in the city doubled in 2021 compared with the prior year.

