ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested last month for allegedly firing multiple gunshots in a motel parking lot was arrested again this month for allegedly pulling a gun outside a movie theater.

Nathan R. Cortez, 18, was originally arrested for a May 16 incident in which he allegedly fired multiple shots in the air and one toward a person during a confrontation in a motel parking lot. He was booked into jail on $22,500 bail but the amount was reduced to $2,000 in Elko Justice Court.

Motel parking lot shooting suspect surrenders A verbal argument turned to rock-throwing and then gunfire at an east-end motel

Cortez was booked again for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property and other charges related to a June 23 event.

According to an Elko Police Department arrest statement, Cortez reportedly bumped into another patron in front of the Crystal movie theater that Friday night, then “pulled the firearm from his person while racking the slide in front of the reporting party.”

When police found Cortez he reportedly gave them a fake name, but an officer recognized him from his previous arrest. Police said he was intoxicated and did not have a permit for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the firearm was being carried under his shirt, tucked into the waistband of his pants.

Cortez’s new charges included carrying a concealed weapon, conspiring to possess a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

His bail was listed at $500,710 on the jail booking sheet.