Man accused of assault with deadly weapon

ELKO – A Crescent Valley man was jailed Wednesday after entering a motel room and allegedly threatening a woman who was taking a shower.

An Elko Police Department officer was dispatched to the motel around 1:20 a.m. on a report of assault with a deadly weapon. Two occupants, a man and woman, said there was a knock on the door and three males around 18 years old were outside. The male occupant recognized one of them and cracked open the door to see what they wanted.

Two of the three then pushed their way into the room, “forcing the door open screaming and yelling they were the ‘Mexican Mafia,’” according to an arrest report.

The two then entered the bathroom and were yelling at the female occupant who was in the shower, “telling her they were going to kill her,” the report said. One of them pointed a gun at her and the other was recognized as a minor.

When the officer returned to his patrol car the three males returned to the room, apparently not realizing that police were in the vicinity. The officer heard screaming and saw the three males running away. He chased them but two of them got into a car and fled down Idaho Street.

The other suspect ran behind a semi parked at the motel and was captured. Jorden R. Rosecrans, 18, of Crescent Valley allegedly resisted arrest and told the officer he had a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Police confiscated a 9mm handgun and determined Rosecrans did not have a permit.

Rosecrans was booked on charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

His bail was listed at $130,000.