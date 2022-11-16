Man accused of battering pregnant girlfriend

ELKO – A man was arrested on non-felony charges after he allegedly pushed his pregnant girlfriend down a flight of stairs and later punched her three times in the stomach.

According to Carlin police, the couple was living in Fernley when the suspect, Codey G. Thompson, 28, completed his probation and began consuming alcohol. Following a domestic incident, the woman and their 2-year-old child traveled to Carlin on Nov. 7.

Thompson arrived at the Carlin residence on Nov. 10 and pushed the woman down a flight of stairs around 1:30 a.m., dropping their toddler in the process, according to the officer’s declaration of arrest. The officer observed onset bruising to the woman’s knees and to the side of the child’s face.

The woman said she left Thompson alone until 8:30 a.m., and when she attempted to wake him up he punched her three times in the stomach area.

Thompson was located later that morning and taken to Elko County Jail on gross misdemeanor charges of domestic violence battery on a pregnant victim, and child endangerment. His bail was listed at $15,000.