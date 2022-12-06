Man accused of biting, choking woman at motel

ELKO – A Wells man was arrested Saturday at an Elko motel after being accused of biting and strangling a woman until she was unconscious.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the motel shortly after midnight and found Christopher S. Adams, 38, in the motel room. Police said he was “extremely intoxicated and would not comply with officers’ commands.”

The woman said Adams struck her several times in the thigh with an open hand, then while she was on the bed he bit her several times on her shoulders and arms. Then he allegedly got on top of her and choked her until she could not breathe.

The woman said she did not know how long she was unconscious. Police said they observed “redness, scratches and an outline of teeth marked upon her left and right arms and shoulders.” She also had “redness, bruising and what appeared to be hand marks upon the front and sides of her neck.”

Police said Adams had a prior arrest and conviction for domestic battery in 2017.

He was booked on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and second-offense domestic battery. Bail was listed at $35,140.