ELKO – An Elko man was arrested early Sunday morning on a burglary charge after allegedly entering an apartment with intent to commit assault or battery.

Derrick R. Tybo, 38, was “covered in blood” when police were called to the residence around 5:30 a.m., according to an officer’s arrest report, but the other man was apparently not at the apartment when they arrived.

Tybo was handcuffed and taken to jail with bail on the felony charge listed at $20,000.

According to jail records, Tybo was also arrested for domestic violence in 2014 but the charges were later dismissed.

He was also one of three men arrested in 2006 on charges of strong-arm robbery and obstructing an officer after a man claimed he was the victim of an attempted mugging on College Parkway.