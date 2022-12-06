Man accused of firing gunshots at family member

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday for allegedly firing gunshots at a family member on the upper Elko Indian Colony.

According to the Elko Police Department, it was the second time in recent days that the Elko Special Response Team was called to the colony. While the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs have jurisdiction for law enforcement on tribal land, in both instances the FBI requested the assistance of the Elko ESRT Team.

Tribal member Derick J. Lopez, 38, was under investigation in the shooting incident and it was determined that he was in a residence on Wongobi Street along with a 13-year-old family member.

ESRT personnel surrounded the residence and crisis negotiators attempted to contact Lopez. After approximately 15 minutes, he surrendered to ESRT operators. No one was injured.

Lopez was turned over to FBI and BIA personnel, and booked into Elko County Jail on three unspecified tribal charges.

The Elko Special Response Team was also asked by the FBI to assist after a kidnapping was reported early Saturday morning, with the suspect and victim in a residence on Arrow Lane.

ESRT personnel surrounded the residence and members of the Crisis Negotiations Unit began working to gain the release of the victim.

After approximately an hour and a half, the victim was released and suspect Oscar J. Hanes, 41, surrendered to ESRT operators.

Since neither Hanes nor the victim were enrolled tribal members, the Elko Police Department had primary jurisdiction in the case.

Hanes was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault on a minor, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. His bail was listed at $710,000.

The Elko Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit are made up of members from the Elko Police Department and the Elko County Sheriff's Department.