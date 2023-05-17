ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested for home invasion and other felony charges following a family dispute.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a Spring Creek residence on the afternoon of April 26 by a female relative of Tosh D. Howe, 18, who said she was being threatened by him and did not want to go home because of physical abuse.

Howe and another female relative showed up and Howe kicked the door down, according to the deputy’s report. He was not present when the deputy arrived, but several vulgar and threatening text messages were taken into evidence.

A criminal complaint was filed on May 11 and Howe was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for home invasion, residential burglary, attempted kidnapping, and destroying the property of another. His bail was listed at $255,000.

Damage to the door was estimated at $1,400.