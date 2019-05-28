{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging multiple counts of indecent exposure.

Matthew E. Doney, 30, was arrested on Munchkin Drive in Osino for indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a child, two counts of open or gross lewdness, and eight counts of indecent or obscene exposure.

“The arrest was made following a months-long investigation into the man’s activities and involves victims ages 9 to 36 years of age,” stated a release from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. “Alleged in the report are multiple instances of the man exposing his genitals and engaging in sexual activity where he was observed by the public.”

The offenses are alleged to have occurred from the window of a home in Osino between the first of March and mid-May.

Doney’s bail was listed at $37,500.

