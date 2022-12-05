Man accused of kidnapping, rape, attempted murder

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested Saturday in Elko following a standoff in which a minor female was cut with a knife, raped and threatened to be killed, according to an Elko Police Department statement.

Police were contacted at 4:50 a.m. by a caller who said a man was chasing a victim who was trying to get away from him. They were able to identify the suspect as Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls.

Police said they determined that the victim had attempted to escape from a residence on the upper Elko Indian Colony but the suspect followed her and took her back to the residence, where he repeatedly threatened to kill her.

According to the arrest document, Hanes “physically assaulted the victim by slapping her, spitting on her and strangling her around her neck.” She also had wounds to her wrist after he allegedly attempted to assault her with a knife, and she said she was sexually assaulted.

The residence was surround with help from the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Combined SWAT Team. After several hours the victim came out of the house. Hanes eventually exited the residence and was arrested.

Police determined that the victim was an acquaintance of Hanes and he was supposed to be driving her to Carson City on Thursday when they stopped in Elko and he “held her against her will for a course of three days.” On Friday he allegedly threatened to kill her after she called a friend seeking help.

Hanes was booked into Elko County Jail at 11:25 a.m. Saturday on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping of a minor, sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. His bail was listed at $710,000.

The booking sheet included a photo of Hanes taken in January 2013 when he was arrested on the Indian Colony for allegedly making an explosive device.