Man accused of kidnapping, rape, attempted murder

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested Saturday in Elko following a standoff in which a minor female was cut with a knife, raped and threatened to be killed, according to an Elko Police Department statement.
Police were contacted at 4:50 a.m. by a caller who said a man was chasing a victim who was trying to get away from him. They were able to identify the suspect as Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls.
Police said they determined that the victim had attempted to escape from a residence on the upper Elko Indian Colony but the suspect followed her and took her back to the residence, where he repeatedly threatened to kill her.
According to the arrest document, Hanes “physically assaulted the victim by slapping her, spitting on her and strangling her around her neck.” She also had wounds to her wrist after he allegedly attempted to assault her with a knife, and she said she was sexually assaulted.
The residence was surround with help from the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Combined SWAT Team. After several hours the victim came out of the house. Hanes eventually exited the residence and was arrested.
Police determined that the victim was an acquaintance of Hanes and he was supposed to be driving her to Carson City on Thursday when they stopped in Elko and he “held her against her will for a course of three days.” On Friday he allegedly threatened to kill her after she called a friend seeking help.
Hanes was booked into Elko County Jail at 11:25 a.m. Saturday on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping of a minor, sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. His bail was listed at $710,000.
The booking sheet included a photo of Hanes taken in January 2013 when he was arrested on the Indian Colony for allegedly making an explosive device.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Andrew E. Beaver
Andrew E. Beaver, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 246 Silver St. for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $5,000
Antwone E. Bautista
Antwone E. Bautista, 18, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, minor purchasing alcoholic beverage, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit.
Austin T. Meritt
Austin T. Meritt, 28, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 1, 2022, at 1414 Fir St. in Carlin for fugitive felon from another state.
Brandon A. McNearney
Brandon A. McNearney, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at 862 Spring Valley Parkway for violating a stalking or harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
Brenden J. Paige
Brenden J. Paige, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 591 Engle Drive for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Carlos A. Nunez
Carlos A. Nunez, 29, of Elko was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. for possession of stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Cayla M. Quinonez
Cayla M. Quinonez, 23, of Elko was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, at 590 Gentry Place for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Daniel J. Liggett Jr.
Daniel J. Liggett Jr., 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 1750 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Debra L Hise
Debra L Hise, 56, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at 125 W. Bush St. for third-degree arson. Bail: $5,000
Deeanna L. Bennett
Deeanna L. Bennett, 39, of Tonopah was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at Bush and Willow streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $3,000
Edward G. Kay
Edward G. Kay, 53, of Elko was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Dale Drive on a warrant for possessing stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $26,620
Eric S. Grossnickle
Eric S. Grossnickle, 38, of Elko was arrested Nov. 30, 2022, at 3210 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
Hailey S. Thomas
Hailey S. Thomas, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 27, 2022, at Third and Railroad streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $6,335
Jaren A. Johnson
Jaren A. Johnson, 50, of Sandy, Utah was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 755 Sweet Meadow Lane in West Wendover for indecent exposure, battery and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,380
Jason E. Weston
Jason E. Weston, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000
Jennifer L. Hentges
Jennifer L. Hentges, 36, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2022, at 651 Bullion Road for two felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Bail: $50,000
Jerremy J. Gamble
Jerremy J. Gamble, 40, of Elko was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000
Jorge W. Lara
Jorge W. Lara, 38, of Elko was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 484 S. Fifth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
Joseph R. Cathey
Joseph R. Cathey, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 30, 2022, at 395 Parkchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jose F. Salazar
Jose F. Salazar, 33, of Elko was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 16 Arena Way for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and child endangerment. Bail: $23,140
Kara A. Taylor
Kara A. Taylor, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Bailey L. Kelly-Ellsworth
Bailey L. Kelly-Ellsworth, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at Wilson Avenue and South Fourth Street for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $13,635
Lex R. Hubble
Lex R. Hubble, 40, of Brigham City, Utah was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for fugitive felon from another state.
Luis E. Arias Jr.
Luis E. Arias Jr., 23, of West Wendover was arrested Nov. 27, 2022, at 111 N. Gene L. Jones Way on two bench warrants and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Naomi Perry
Naomi Perry, 25, was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $13,000
Richard W. Bird Jr.
Richard W. Bird Jr., 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at Sixth and Railroad streets for burglary of a motor vehicle and use of credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail: $10,000
Sarah F. Wooldridge
Sarah F. Wooldridge, 22, of Elko was arrested Nov. 23, 2022, for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,060
