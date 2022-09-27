 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of lewdness with child

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of lewdness with a child.

Deputies were called to a “possible sexual assault” at a residence on Licht Parkway. They determined that Carl S. Bonner, 33, was accused of being in a bedroom with a female relative younger than 10 and telling her to “show me your private parts.”

Another relative told authorities that this wasn’t the first time it had happened. Multiple juveniles live in the home and others visit frequently, according to a deputy’s statement.

Bonner’s bail was listed at $250,000.

Carl Bonner

Bonner
