Man accused of obtaining car with forged title

ELKO – A Battle Mountain man was arrested on felony charges after police said he presented a forged car title and took possession of the vehicle from an impound lot while the man was in jail.

Richard C. Wolters III, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested Dec. 28 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check.

Police were called Dec. 3 by a man from Wisconsin who said a maroon Chevy Malibu had been stolen from a woman who was in jail on drug trafficking charges. They determined that the car actually belonged to a male inmate, and it had been impounded when the female inmate was arrested on drug charges.

Further investigation determined that Wolters and another man went to the towing service where the car was impounded on Dec. 1. Wolters produced a title to the Chevy showing it had been signed over to him by the owner, according to an Elko Police Department report, and the towing company allowed him to drive away with it.

The male inmate said he did not sign over title, and he believed it had been stolen from his home by the man accompanying Wolters.

Both the male and female inmate have made several reports to police about their property being stolen from their home following their arrest, police said.

Wolters’ bail was listed at $45,000.

He was also arrested in May on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight, and for violation of probation. Court records also indicate he was arrested in April 2021 for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner; and in November 2019 for home invasion.

The car’s owner was arrested in September on felony firearm and other charges. He also pleaded guilty in 2018 to attempted drug trafficking and possession of a stolen vehicle, but was given probation on both charges.

The woman who was driving the Malibu before it was impounded was arrested in November on drug trafficking charges.