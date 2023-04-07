ELKO – A man accused of fleeing a dollar store with several shoplifted items has been charged with robbery after surveillance video showed him fighting with a female clerk who tried to stop him.

James M. Huskey, 56, was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant stemming from the Feb. 20 incident.

Police were called to the store on Mountain City Highway around 8:40 p.m. after a clerk reported seeing a man with several items tucked into his jacket head for the door without paying. She said he was holding a beer bottle in his hand and a sausage product fell out of his jacket.

The clerk blocked the door but Huskey attempted to push his way through, according to the officer’s description of surveillance footage. They fell to the floor as the clerk pushed back, and he began punching and kicking her.

The clerk then grabbed the beer bottle out of the suspect’s hand and struck him twice on the head with it. He continued to flee out the door, so she grabbed a small plastic soda bottle and threw it at him, striking him in the head.

Still, the man was able to get away and was seen running off, accompanied by a small dog. The clerk sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

A couple days later Huskey was spotted by an officer at another store wearing clothes that matched the surveillance footage from the robbery. They also identified him from his “giant bald spot” after his hat was knocked off when he was hit by the beer bottle.

Huskey denied the charge but a criminal complaint was filed against him on March 29. He was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of robbery, with bail listed at $100,000.

Huskey was described as an Idaho resident last October when he was arrested in Wells on a burglary charge. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy said he was called to a gas station by a man wanting a fuel voucher to gas up a pickup, but the vehicle had been reported stolen. He was also booked for failure to register as a sex offender.