Man accused of sex with child in Elko

ELKO – A Carlin man was booked Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting a child more than a year ago.

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 27, was a resident of Elko when the crime was alleged to have occurred. The Elko Police Department began investigating the report on May 9, 2022.

According to a detective’s unsworn declaration in support of a criminal complaint, an 11-year-old girl said she was at Hockenberry’s residence in Elko when he served her orange juice with alcohol and then had sexual intercourse with her, sometime in the summer of 2021.

Hockenberry faces one count of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, or in the alternate, lewdness with a child under 14.

He was already in jail after being arrested on May 6 for failure to appear in court on a traffic citation and violating an extended order for protection against domestic violence. According to jail records, called a woman 29 times over a two-day period, asking her to bail him out of jail.

He was also booked May 12 on two counts of domestic battery.

According to jail records, Hockenberry was also arrested on parole violations in September 2019, in January 2020, and again in September 2021.

He was arrested in April 2017 following a fight at the jail. Another inmate reportedly called him a “cho-mo” (child molester) and Hockenberry beat him. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted battery by a prisoner and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin in August 2017 to 32 months in prison, with credit for 133 days served.

He earlier pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was given a suspended sentenced in March 2017 and ordered to pay $3,588 restitution to the victim.

He was also sentenced to up to six years in prison on a burglary charge in 2016 by District Judge Nancy Porter.

Bail on the current child-sex charge is listed at $500,000.