ELKO – An Elko man was jailed Monday on two charges of sexually assaulting a girl over the summer.

John Wesley Myers III, 52, was booked in Elko County Jail on one count of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 years and one count of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

Both are category “A” felonies.

According to court documents, the crimes were alleged to have occurred in Elko in July and August. 

Police launched an investigation Sept. 4. Two family members and a friend corroborated the girl's story about the incident with Myers.

Charges were filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office on Sept. 5.

Myers was booked into Elko County Jail Oct. 14.

He was also charged with possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription.

His bail for all three counts is $755,000.

