ELKO – A man arrested Thursday on a gross misdemeanor charge of unlawful contact with a child has been booked on additional charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

According to an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy’s report, Sean M. Moore, 21, was staying at a motel in Wells. A resident on the other side of town reported going home to his trailer at 1 p.m. Thursday and finding Moore "standing in the doorway to the bedroom with his shorts around his ankles.”

The man’s 10-year-old daughter was standing naked beside him.

Moore allegedly forced the child to remove her clothing, picked her up and placed her on the bed where he “penetrated” her, the report said.

A criminal complaint had not been filed as of noon Monday, but Moore was being held in Elko County Jail on $1,995,000 bail.