Man accused of shooting neighbor in head

ELKO – A Halleck man has been charged with attempted murder, three months after he allegedly shot a man in the head with an AK-47.

Gregory Cielakie, 51, was booked July 29 on charges related to an April 28 incident at River Ranch.

Deputies said they were called multiple times the night of April 27 by Cielakie, who reported that a neighbor had been harassing him. He said he received Facebook messages from the neighbor saying he “was going to kill him and had a bullet for him.” He then got another message saying the neighbor was “coming down right now.” Cielakie said he replied “If it’s going to be a gun fight, it’s going to be a gun fight,” and he grabbed his AK-47.

When Cielakie heard a vehicle approach he walked out his back door. He told deputies that he heard two gunshots.

In response, “Cielakie stated he threw some rounds off that he was aiming in the air and was not trying to hit anyone,” the deputy’s report said.

The driver was struck in the back of the head, fracturing his skull and sending bone fragments into his brain.