Man accused of shooting neighbor in head

ELKO – A Halleck man has been charged with attempted murder, three months after he allegedly shot a man in the head with an AK-47.
Gregory Cielakie, 51, was booked July 29 on charges related to an April 28 incident at River Ranch.
Deputies said they were called multiple times the night of April 27 by Cielakie, who reported that a neighbor had been harassing him. He said he received Facebook messages from the neighbor saying he “was going to kill him and had a bullet for him.” He then got another message saying the neighbor was “coming down right now.” Cielakie said he replied “If it’s going to be a gun fight, it’s going to be a gun fight,” and he grabbed his AK-47.
When Cielakie heard a vehicle approach he walked out his back door. He told deputies that he heard two gunshots.
In response, “Cielakie stated he threw some rounds off that he was aiming in the air and was not trying to hit anyone,” the deputy’s report said.
The driver was struck in the back of the head, fracturing his skull and sending bone fragments into his brain.
Cielakie reported the incident to dispatch. In the 911 call, Cielakie said his neighbor who was threatening him had fired two shots at his residence, and Cielakie fired five or six shots back.
His AK-47 and magazines were confiscated.
Deputies recovered two revolvers from the neighbor’s pickup, and one of them contained three fired shell casings, according to the deputy’s report. The neighbor told deputies that he had not fired at Cielakie’s residence.
When deputies spoke with the neighbor a few days later, he told them that Cielakie “had been driving past his residence spinning his tires and revving the engine for approximately 1-3 hours” that night. He said he couldn’t recall the content of their Facebook messages, but their disputes had been going on since October.
The neighbor told deputies he had driven to Cielakie’s house and honked his horn twice, then heard 10-15 gunshots as he drove away. He felt a “whack” on the back of his head, and his pickup struck a phone pole.
The attempted murder charge was filed against Cielakie on July 31. Alternative charges are battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, or unlawful discharge of a weapon.
—
Last week’s felony arrests:
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.