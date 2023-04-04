ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested last month for fentanyl possession after failing to appear in court on previous drug charges is now facing additional charges of burglary from a Ryndon residence last fall.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Sept. 6 and learned that a .32-caliber revolver and thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry had been stolen.

Brandon L. Martinez, 28, was detained by police in Elko and his backpack was held pending a search warrant, according to the deputy’s report. Once the warrant was received, the contents of the backpack were examined and they included items that matched descriptions from the burglary.

Martinez had been arrested in May 2022 at an Elko casino for felony drug possession. He failed to appear in court but was spotted March 16 at a different casino. When police drove up to him in the parking lot he was seen throwing something under the patrol car.

Officers reported that they found a cigarette carton containing 20 to 30 blue fentanyl pills.

Martinez was arrested for drug possession, failure to appear in court, and concealing evidence. Three days later he was booked on an additional charge of conspiracy to attempt escape by a felony prisoner.

The gun and burglary charges were added March 31, with bail listed at $200,000.