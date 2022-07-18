Man accused of stealing gun while babysitting

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday after being accused of stealing a firearm while babysitting.

Jacob N. Taylor, 20, was booked at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a gun.

Police were called on the night of June 9 to an Elko apartment where the resident said a Ruger pistol was missing, as well as $275 from her son’s piggybank. She told police she suspected a relative and her boyfriend, who were both babysitting for her earlier in the day, according to court documents.

The mother of the relative reportedly confronted the pair while they were all out making food deliveries, and the girl admitted that the gun had been taken and sold. The mother then went into a fast food restaurant to pick up an order for delivery and when she returned to the car they were gone.

The mother was eventually able to help police retrieve the pistol from the buyer, an Elko man who has a criminal history.

Taylor was charged in a July 6 criminal complaint. His bail was listed at $20,000.