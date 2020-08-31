Man accused of striking child in head

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A McDermitt man was arrested Friday on a felony child abuse charge after allegedly striking a 3-year-old in the head while attempting to hit his girlfriend.

Police were called to an Idaho Street motel around 1 a.m. April 8 on a report of a domestic battery incident. A woman said she had been in a fight with her boyfriend, Lindsey Tom, over a text message he found on her phone. She said Tom broke her phone and struck her with it, then she locked herself in the bathroom.

When she came out to hand Tom some clothes he allegedly kicked her in the stomach and grabbed her car keys. When she attempted to get the keys back he allegedly swung at her again but missed when she moved out of the way. A 3-year-old in the room was struck in the head.

A complaint was filed in May and Tom was booked into Elko County Jail on Friday, with bail listed at $250,000

