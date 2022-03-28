Man accused of striking woman in head with crowbar

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday morning at a hotel after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a crowbar.

The woman was bleeding from the back of her head and had a swollen cheekbone when police arrived around 6 a.m. She told police she was in a room with a friend named John R. Hart, 30, and tried to leave when he wanted her to perform a sex act on him but he blocked the door and punched her.

According to an officer’s statement, the woman said Hart continued to try to block her as she fled into a stairwell, then struck her with a crowbar as they exited the stairwell.

Police watched surveillance video showing the incident from the time they left the room and exited the stairwell, at which point Hart could be seen striking her with the crowbar. The woman then ran toward the lobby while Hart returned to his room.

He was arrested on charges of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail was listed at $150,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Hart has been arrested four times in the past four years, including twice on tribal charges.

In April 2017 he was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for interfering with a public officer by threat of force or violence, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tail lamp violation, and driving without a driver’s license.

He pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer, one count of disturbing the peace, one count of tail lamp violation and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $425 in fees and fines.

Hart was also arrested in July 2015 at the Wells car show on a burglary charge. At the time, Elko County Undersheriff Clair Morris said he was one of three men accused of breaking into cars.

--

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:

