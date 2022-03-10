Man accused of taking roommate's car

ELKO – An Elko man accused of taking his roommates’ car was arrested on March 3.

Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, of Elko was booked into Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to possess stolen vehicle and violation of probation.

Police were called to a downtown motel where a man said he had been staying with Wicklander for the past few months. Video surveillance showed him leaving the room and driving away with the 2007 Chevy Trailblazer, according to court records.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and Wicklander later that day.

Wicklander was also arrested in January on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

He was also arrested in November 2018 at a southside residence for battery with the use of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and challenging to a fight, and was given a suspended prison sentence in March 2020 by District Judge Nancy Porter. He was also ordered to serve 35 days in jail and pay $2,859.14 restitution, and was placed on probation for three years.

