Man accused of trying to steal computers from Elko High School

ELKO – A Eureka resident was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment from the Elko High School campus.

Police were called during the noon hour regarding a possible theft in progress. They found two school district employees talking to Justin D. Wheat, 30, between the new science building and the junior building.

Wheat had been spotted driving a school district side-by-side on Ninth Street carrying about $4,000 worth of computer equipment along with his personal belongings, according to an officer’s declaration of probable cause.

“It was later discovered there were multiple items inside the Junior building that had been gathered up but not yet removed,” stated the declaration.

Wheat was arrested on charges of burglary of a structure and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, with bail listed at $40,000.

Elko County Jail records indicate Wheat has been booked four times this year on crimes including destroying the property of another, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting a public officer and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

He was arrested in May 2020 for felony battery by a prisoner. He pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of challenging to fight, and was sentenced to 50 days in jail by District Judge Kriston Hill.

Jail records also show Wheat was arrested in August 2018 on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful discharge of fireworks, failure to wear safety belt, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

He was also arrested in January 2018 at South Fourth and River streets on two counts of felony drug possession. He pleaded guilty in May 2018 to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin, was placed on probation or five years, and was ordered to serve 78 days in jail with credit for time served and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.

