Man accused of witness intimidation following citizen's arrest

ELKO — An Elko man was arrested Monday on charges including “witness intimidation” after allegedly breaking a window at a residence in the Panorama Trailer Park.

Elko Police Department officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. in regard to a dispute.

“Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect, 57-year-old Clayton Lee Johnnie of Elko, broke a window in the victim’s residence,” stated police.

The victim placed Johnnie under citizen’s arrest for destruction of private property and trespassing.

“Johnnie made numerous verbal threats to both the victim and the arresting EPD Officer,” stated police.

He was charged with witness intimidation, threatening a public officer, trespassing and malicious damage to private property.

Johnnie was booked into the Elko County Jail with bail set at $16,335.

