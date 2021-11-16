Man allegedly kicks, head-butts officers during arrest

ELKO – A Spring Creek man arrested for disturbing the peace at an Elko casino had to be hog-tied by police officers but was still able to kick one officer and head-butt the other, according to court records.

Elko Police Department officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. Friday on a report of a fight. They found a man sitting on the floor of the casino with “pools of blood” around him. Police said he started to lose consciousness and was taken to the hospital, but before leaving said he did not want to press charges against the man at the bar who attacked him.

Police said they recognized the suspect, Tyler A. Ralph, 31, because they had been called to a downtown bar earlier that night where he “was attempting to fight patrons of the bar” and was kicked out.

When police tried to speak to him at the casino he “began screaming curse words and saying he was going to fight officers,” according to a declaration of probable cause. He was handcuffed but continued to be extremely combative.

While police were attempting to remove him from the casino he pushed against one officer and got his hand wrapped around the bottom of his weapon holster. Officers then wrapped a restraint around his feet and attached it to his handcuffs. Then they tried to load him onto a cloth litter to carry him to the patrol vehicle but he kicked his legs, striking an officer in the thigh.

Police eventually got Ralph into the patrol car and transported to jail, but when a deputy was removing him from the vehicle he head-butted the deputy.

Ralph was booked on two counts of battery by a prisoner, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. His bail was listed at $41,495.

Ten days earlier, Ralph had pleaded no contest to battery in Elko Justice Court and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail. He was originally arrested on June 21 in Spring Creek for domestic battery.

