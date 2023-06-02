ELKO – A Colorado man was arrested Thursday evening after a chase that included him allegedly driving through a stoplight the intersection of Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 at an estimated speed of 50 mph.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware of a pursuit involving the Nevada State Police and the Carlin Police Department. Those agencies had pursued a vehicle and discontinued the pursuit near the 292-mile marker on I-80 west of Elko.

A sergeant from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle traveling eastbound near the 298-mile marker, and said it was recklessly passing other vehicles in a construction zone. The sergeant began to pursue the vehicle when it ran the stoplight at the intersection of Interstate 80 and State Route 225.

Deputies backed off the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to decrease his speed. The driver was then located attempting to get fuel at the Ryndon County Store. Deputies observed the vehicle as he drove to the rear of the store.

Deputies said as they approached, the driver attempted to ram the sergeant as he was exiting his vehicle, causing minor damage to the patrol vehicle.

The pursuit continued east on Interstate 80 and then north onto US 93. A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was able to successfully spike the vehicle and end the pursuit near the 116-mile marker on U.S. Highway 93.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver, Cameron A. Jackson from Colorado, was under the influence of marijuana and had a suspended driver’s license, according to the sheriff's office. He is facing multiple felony charges including battery with the use of a deadly weapon on a protected person and fail to stop on signal of peace officer endangering other person or property.

The report did not say why Jackson was being pursued in Carlin.

He was being held Friday morning with bail listed at $70,000.