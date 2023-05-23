ELKO – A man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after gunshots were fired in a Ryndon trailer park.

Deputies were called around 3 a.m. about a man screaming, and when they arrived they heard a single gunshot then a string of multiple shots.

Jeffrey D. Huff, 34, was found outside a trailer and detained. A woman and three children were inside, and a Sig Sauer pistol was found on a bathroom shelf.

A deputy reported that Huff made multiple threats while being transported to jail.

He was booked on charges of possessing a gun by a prohibited person, discharging a gun where persons might be endangered, and intimidating a public official.

Huff’s bail was listed at $25,000.