Man arrested after stabbing at downtown bar

ELKO – An argument outside a downtown bar ended in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.

Officers were called to the 500 block of River Street shortly after 2 a.m. and found the suspect, 21-year-old Pacen L. Roberson of Boonesville Arkansas, being restrained by a witness.

The victim was a 53-year-old Elko man who had a verbal altercation with Roberson in the parking lot.

“The altercation escalated and Pacen stabbed the victim at least one time in the lower abdomen,” stated police. “The victim was conscious when officers arrived and he was able to identify his attacker.”

The man was transported, via ambulance, to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and later flown to a hospital in Utah for advanced medical treatment.

Roberson was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and transported to the Elko County Jail.

Officers did not initially recover the weapon used in the attack.

“Upon arrival at the jail facility, a body scan revealed a metal object secreted inside Pacen's body,” the report said.

The weapon, identified as a folding knife, was recovered and Roberson was additionally charged with attempted destruction of evidence.

Roberson's bail was listed at $50,000.

