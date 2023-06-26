ELKO – A man who claimed he was beaten up by two coworkers was jailed Sunday morning on charges of attacking them back, leaving a bloody mess at a downtown motel.

According to an Elko Police Department report, Kelvin Ayala, 26, was taken to Home Depot on Saturday night to buy drugs when the men kicked him out of his car and battered him with their steel-toe boots. Ayala walked back to the motel, picking up a 4-by-6 inch rock on the way.

Ayala allegedly wrapped the rock in a T-shirt and struck one of the men when he got back to the motel. After the motel manager stopped him he allegedly entered a room where the other man was sleeping and struck him in the face.

When police arrived around 7 a.m. Sunday they said the first man had a laceration on the front and on the back of his head, and the back of his shirt was soaked in blood.

The second man had multiple head lacerations that were still bleeding. Blood was on the asphalt, pavement and wall outside his room, and a chunk of wood was missing from the wooden headboard on his bed.

Both men were taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. All three men worked for an out-of-town contractor.

Ayala was later located behind a nearby business. He was booked on two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.

His bail was listed at $900,000.