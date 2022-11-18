 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested following fatal crash

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested early Friday morning on a felony DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into the river north of Wildhorse, resulting in the death of a passenger.

Brevyn E. Raining Bird, 25, was driving along the twisting canyon road when his vehicle rolled off Mountain City Highway into the river, according to a Nevada State Police report. A passenger was ejected and “likely suffered a fatal head injury after hitting his head on a large boulder,” the trooper wrote.

Raining Bird told troopers he had consumed “multiple beers and hard liquor shots” at Lone Mountain Station before traveling north on the highway. He also stated that the last time he consumed cannabis was the day before the crash.

Raining Bird was transported to the hospital in Elko and blood samples were taken prior to his arrest. He was booked around 1 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to maintain control on a highway.

Bail was listed at $100,115.

Brevyn Raining Bird

Raining Bird
