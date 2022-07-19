 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon, statutory sexual seduction

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening someone with a gun, and also on a warrant for statutory sexual seduction.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched on a “weapon call” around 6:18 p.m. in the area of Fifth and Wilson streets. Upon arrival, officers learned a man later identified as 24-year-old Maceo M. Johnston was involved in a dispute with another subject.

“During the argument, Johnston produced a handgun and pointed it at the second subject in a threatening manner,” stated a release from the police department. “Johnston made verbal threats to the victim when he pointed the weapon at him.”

Johnston fled the area before police arrived. They located him several hours later, hiding in a vehicle driven by another subject. He was taken into custody without incident.

Johnston was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and on the outstanding warrant.

According to court records, Johnston was charged in a December criminal complaint with statutory sexual seduction. He is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in November at a motel in Elko.

The charge is a category B felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Johnston’s bail on the combined charges was listed at $30,000.

