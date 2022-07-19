Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon, statutory sexual seduction

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening someone with a gun, and also on a warrant for statutory sexual seduction.
Elko Police Department officers were dispatched on a “weapon call” around 6:18 p.m. in the area of Fifth and Wilson streets. Upon arrival, officers learned a man later identified as 24-year-old Maceo M. Johnston was involved in a dispute with another subject.
“During the argument, Johnston produced a handgun and pointed it at the second subject in a threatening manner,” stated a release from the police department. “Johnston made verbal threats to the victim when he pointed the weapon at him.”
Johnston fled the area before police arrived. They located him several hours later, hiding in a vehicle driven by another subject. He was taken into custody without incident.
Johnston was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and on the outstanding warrant.
According to court records, Johnston was charged in a December criminal complaint with statutory sexual seduction. He is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in November at a motel in Elko.
The charge is a category B felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Johnston’s bail on the combined charges was listed at $30,000.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Amanda M. Crawford
Amanda M. Crawford, 43, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested July 14, 2022, at the Ely parole and probation office for violation of probation.
Blake E. Evans
Blake E. Evans, 36, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2022, at Last Chance Road and Industrial Way for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000
Bobbye L. Carlson
Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, of Elko was arrested July 10, 2022, in the 300 block of Commercial Street for felony possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and violation of probation.
Brandon S. Fierro
Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at 12th and Court streets for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Grant A. Chase
Grant A. Chase, 39, of Holladay, Utah was arrested July 9, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Cierra S. Jones
Cierra S. Jones, 22, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2022, at Seventh and Commercial streets for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and violation of probation.
Daniel A. Souliere
Daniel A. Souliere, 41, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Elko Inn and Suites for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
David E. Owens
David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested July 8, 2022, at Third and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
Dominick J. Palmer
Dominick J. Palmer, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested July 14, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Erica M. Lourenco
Erica M. Lourenco, 33, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at Clarkson Drive and Village Parkway for fugitive felon from another state.
Garrett G. Stigen
Garrett G. Stigen, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 9, 2022, at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended driver’s license, child restraint violation and failure to wear safety belt. Bail: $10,625
Luis A. Gaxiola-Aguirre
Luis A. Gaxiola-Aguirre, 21, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at 11th and Idaho streets for driver failure to obey traffic control device, and violation of probation.
Erina M. Jimenez-Partida
Erina M. Jimenez-Partida, 34, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Monroe Way and Clarkson Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Joredan R. Quigley
Joredan R. Quigley, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2022 at Sinclair gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Michael A. May
Michael A. May, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2022, at Spring Valley Parkway and Buffside Drive for battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $500,000
Nicolas A. Serrano
Nicolas A. Serrano, 26, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500
Robin N. Jensen
Robin N. Jensen, 27, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at 1050 Connolly Drive on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500
Samantha R. Howard
Samantha R. Howard, 34, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, off Metzler Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,780
Shirleen Mancha
Shirleen Mancha, 56, of Elko was arrested July 12, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas E. Wilson Jr.
Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested July 12, 2022, at 284 Juniper St. on a felony warrant for grand larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
Trinity A. Thomas
Trinity A. Thomas, 20, of Elko was arrested July 13, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for failure to obey traffic control device, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and violation of probation.
William T. Patterson
William T. Patterson, 40, of Wells was arrested July 11, 2022, at the Hampton Inn parking lot for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
