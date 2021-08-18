Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

ELKO – Home surveillance video has led to another arrest in Elko.

Police were dispatched to a River Street residence Tuesday morning to take a report from a woman who said a man in a red shirt, brown pants and black hat took both of her mountain bikes. Backyard surveillance video showed the man, who was also wearing a face mask.

The woman said she later saw the man walking down the alley behind her residence. When she confronted him, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it in her direction from approximately 5-6 feet away, according to police.

The same patrol officer later saw a man matching the description walk behind a trailered boat on Grant Avenue. A knife was found on the boat.

Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was listed at $20,000.

In July, Elko police arrested another man for stealing a can of gasoline out of a northside home’s garage. The alleged theft was captured on Ring doorbell video.

