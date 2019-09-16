{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Halleck resident was arrested Sunday afternoon at Walmart on a charge of attempted murder.

Steven N. Ackerley, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on charges including battery with a deadly weapon.

The arrest occurred shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the incident were not immediately available from the Elko Police Department.

Ackerley’s bail was listed at $150,000.

He was previously arrested in February on a charge of destroying the property of another, and in December for felony possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

